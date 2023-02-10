Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] Stock trading around $3.38 per share: What’s Next?

Solid Power Inc. [NASDAQ: SLDP] plunged by -$0.25 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.77 during the day while it closed the day at $3.38. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Solid Power Receives DOE Award to Develop Nickel- and Cobalt-Free Batteries.

“Replacing costly nickel and cobalt in the cathode with sulfur could lead to a lower cost EV battery with improved energy and fast-charging capabilities,” said David Jansen, Interim CEO, President and Chair of Solid Power. “I’d like to thank the Solid Power development team for their outstanding work and the DOE for their continued confidence in our company’s value proposition.”.

Solid Power Inc. stock has also loss -7.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SLDP stock has declined by -35.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -54.99% and gained 33.07% year-on date.

The market cap for SLDP stock reached $595.86 million, with 175.03 million shares outstanding and 124.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, SLDP reached a trading volume of 2732315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLDP shares is $6.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Solid Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Solid Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $5, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on SLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solid Power Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 69.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09.

SLDP stock trade performance evaluation

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.40. With this latest performance, SLDP shares gained by 48.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.34 for Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.83, while it was recorded at 3.49 for the last single week of trading, and 5.48 for the last 200 days.

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Solid Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.70 and a Current Ratio set at 24.70.

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $188 million, or 30.10% of SLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLDP stocks are: RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 8,875,112, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,928,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.8 million in SLDP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $18.86 million in SLDP stock with ownership of nearly 92.357% of the company’s market capitalization.

85 institutional holders increased their position in Solid Power Inc. [NASDAQ:SLDP] by around 16,892,140 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 1,289,248 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 37,468,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,650,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLDP stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,642,279 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 731,005 shares during the same period.