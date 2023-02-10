SLM Corporation [SLM] Is Currently -0.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SLM Corporation [NASDAQ: SLM] loss -0.98% on the last trading session, reaching $15.17 price per share at the time. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Application Window Open for The Sallie Mae Fund’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program.

High School and Graduate Students can Apply Now for Scholarships Collectively Worth up to $350,000.

The Sallie Mae Fund, the charitable arm of Sallie Mae – in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund, is now accepting applications for two college scholarship programs to help students with financial need, or those from underserved communities, access higher education:.

SLM Corporation represents 251.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.71 billion with the latest information. SLM stock price has been found in the range of $15.13 to $15.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, SLM reached a trading volume of 2651624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SLM Corporation [SLM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLM shares is $17.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for SLM Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $20 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2022, representing the official price target for SLM Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $17, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on SLM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLM Corporation is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLM in the course of the last twelve months was 109.13.

Trading performance analysis for SLM stock

SLM Corporation [SLM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.50. With this latest performance, SLM shares dropped by -10.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.83 for SLM Corporation [SLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.62, while it was recorded at 15.38 for the last single week of trading, and 16.35 for the last 200 days.

SLM Corporation [SLM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SLM Corporation [SLM] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.00 and a Gross Margin at +84.41. SLM Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62.

SLM Corporation [SLM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM Corporation go to 17.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SLM Corporation [SLM]

There are presently around $3,671 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,551,727, which is approximately 0.584% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; IMPACTIVE CAPITAL LP, holding 22,593,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $342.74 million in SLM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $324.58 million in SLM stock with ownership of nearly -5.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SLM Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in SLM Corporation [NASDAQ:SLM] by around 21,121,918 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 28,562,712 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 192,275,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,960,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLM stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,720,439 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 13,767,164 shares during the same period.