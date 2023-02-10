Sanofi [SNY] Stock trading around $48.08 per share: What’s Next?

Sanofi [NASDAQ: SNY] closed the trading session at $48.08 on 02/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $47.83, while the highest price level was $48.35. The company report on February 3, 2023 that Press Release : Strong sales performance and double digit EPS growth marking the achievement of the 2022 profitability milestone.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.72 percent and weekly performance of 1.78 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, SNY reached to a volume of 2461177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sanofi [SNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNY shares is $64.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sanofi shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Sanofi stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sanofi is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88.

SNY stock trade performance evaluation

Sanofi [SNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, SNY shares dropped by -1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.10 for Sanofi [SNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.84, while it was recorded at 46.93 for the last single week of trading, and 46.68 for the last 200 days.

Sanofi [SNY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sanofi [SNY] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.08 and a Gross Margin at +68.15. Sanofi’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.63.

Return on Total Capital for SNY is now 12.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sanofi [SNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.00. Additionally, SNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.76.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Sanofi’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sanofi [SNY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sanofi go to 12.30%.

Sanofi [SNY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,534 million, or 10.30% of SNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 75,650,666, which is approximately -1.749% of the company’s market cap and around 16.40% of the total institutional ownership; BOSTON PARTNERS, holding 18,246,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $877.31 million in SNY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $875.25 million in SNY stock with ownership of nearly -2.731% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sanofi stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in Sanofi [NASDAQ:SNY] by around 24,480,931 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 25,517,975 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 210,682,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 260,681,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNY stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,440,220 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 4,249,915 shares during the same period.