Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] Stock trading around $1.66 per share: What’s Next?

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RIGL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.61% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.21%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Rigel Announces Publication of REZLIDHIA™ (olutasidenib) Phase 2 Clinical Results in Blood Advances.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

˗ REZLIDHIA induced durable remissions in adult patients with mIDH1 R/R AML.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced a peer-reviewed publication of data in Blood Advances, which summarizes clinical results from the Phase 2 registrational study of REZLIDHIA™ (olutasidenib), a potent, selective, oral, small-molecule inhibitor of mutant isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (mIDH1)1, in patients with mIDH1 relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML). The published data demonstrate that REZLIDHIA induced durable remissions and transfusion independence with a well-characterized safety profile. The observed efficacy is clinically meaningful and represents a therapeutic advance in this poor prognosis patient population with limited treatment options.

Over the last 12 months, RIGL stock dropped by -34.90%. The one-year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.64. The average equity rating for RIGL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $283.68 million, with 172.84 million shares outstanding and 170.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.16M shares, RIGL stock reached a trading volume of 2554726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIGL shares is $3.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIGL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $7 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $1, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on RIGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17.

RIGL Stock Performance Analysis:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.21. With this latest performance, RIGL shares gained by 3.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.51 for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4021, while it was recorded at 1.6980 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3351 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.01 and a Gross Margin at +98.88. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.90.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $207 million, or 77.60% of RIGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIGL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,180,237, which is approximately -1.507% of the company’s market cap and around 1.28% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 15,486,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.71 million in RIGL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.82 million in RIGL stock with ownership of nearly 13.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RIGL] by around 30,772,657 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 43,981,018 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 50,176,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,929,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIGL stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,487,683 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 8,223,952 shares during the same period.