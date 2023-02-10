Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] gain 54.34% so far this year. What now?

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] traded at a low on 02/09/23, posting a -2.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.02. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Students Worldwide Feel Underprepared for Competitive Job Market, Qualtrics Research Shows.

Only 36% of young people across six OECD countries say their education makes them feel very or extremely prepared for the job market.

Students whose programs offer apprenticeships were more likely to feel very or extremely prepared for the workforce by almost 20 percentage points (53% vs 34%).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3001399 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Qualtrics International Inc. stands at 3.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.97%.

The market cap for XM stock reached $9.63 billion, with 586.85 million shares outstanding and 153.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, XM reached a trading volume of 3001399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XM shares is $17.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Qualtrics International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Qualtrics International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on XM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

How has XM stock performed recently?

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.96. With this latest performance, XM shares gained by 50.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.60 for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.68, while it was recorded at 16.36 for the last single week of trading, and 12.46 for the last 200 days.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.92 and a Gross Margin at +68.92. Qualtrics International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.42.

Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]

There are presently around $2,052 million, or 78.50% of XM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XM stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 24,987,839, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 18.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,056,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.08 million in XM stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $119.33 million in XM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

82 institutional holders increased their position in Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ:XM] by around 22,859,848 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 19,716,642 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 85,529,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,106,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XM stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,912,827 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 11,682,628 shares during the same period.