Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL] stock Upgrade by Craig Hallum analyst, price target now $6

Purple Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ: PRPL] closed the trading session at $4.54 on 02/09/23.

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) (“Purple” or the “Company”), a comfort innovation company known for creating the “World’s First No Pressure® Mattress,” today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering by the Company of 13,400,000 shares of its Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $4.50 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The underwriters have a 30-day option period to purchase up to 2,010,000 additional shares of Class A common stock from the Company at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company, are expected to be $60.3 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on February 13, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use net proceeds from the offering to discharge outstanding indebtedness under the Company’s Credit Agreement, dated as of September 3, 2020 and amended as of February 28, 2022 and March 23, 2022, with the lenders party thereto and KeyBank National Association, as administrative agent, which provides for a $45.0 million term loan and a $55.0 million revolving line of credit. There is currently approximately $24.7 million outstanding under the term loan and no amounts outstanding under the revolving line of credit. The term loan matures on September 3, 2025 and has a current annual interest rate of 8.98%. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, after discharging indebtedness under the Credit Agreement, for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures, other corporate expenses and acquisitions of complementary products, technologies or businesses. The Company does not currently have binding agreements or commitments to complete any such transactions or, except as described above, to make any such principal repayments from the proceeds of this offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.22 percent and weekly performance of -28.73 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 659.71K shares, PRPL reached to a volume of 5490480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRPL shares is $6.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Purple Innovation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $10 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Purple Innovation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while Truist kept a Hold rating on PRPL stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PRPL shares from 22 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Purple Innovation Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

PRPL stock trade performance evaluation

Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.73. With this latest performance, PRPL shares dropped by -15.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.08 for Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.25, while it was recorded at 5.56 for the last single week of trading, and 4.23 for the last 200 days.

Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.22 and a Gross Margin at +40.62. Purple Innovation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67.

Purple Innovation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Purple Innovation Inc. go to 15.00%.

Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $385 million, or 94.30% of PRPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRPL stocks are: COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 40,854,130, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,936,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.65 million in PRPL stocks shares; and NO STREET GP LP, currently with $21.34 million in PRPL stock with ownership of nearly 8.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Purple Innovation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Purple Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ:PRPL] by around 4,627,830 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 13,614,773 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 66,449,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,691,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRPL stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 941,915 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 6,020,392 shares during the same period.