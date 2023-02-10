Prologis Inc. [PLD] Is Currently -1.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] loss -1.36% or -1.76 points to close at $128.04 with a heavy trading volume of 2467318 shares. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Prologis Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, today announced the tax treatment of its 2022 distributions. Exhibits A and B reflect the tax treatment of distributions [per share of] Prologis, Inc. common and preferred stock, respectively, as prescribed by the Internal Revenue Code.

Persons who held shares of common stock of Prologis, Inc. in their name at any time during 2022 will receive an IRS Form 1099-DIV via Computershare, Prologis’ transfer agent. Persons who held shares in “street name” during 2022 should note that the Form 1099-DIV will be provided by a bank, brokerage firm or nominee. Additional information herein may be needed to properly complete a federal tax return.

It opened the trading session at $130.17, the shares rose to $131.105 and dropped to $127.575, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PLD points out that the company has recorded -4.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, PLD reached to a volume of 2467318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Prologis Inc. [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $142.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $137 to $116, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Outperform rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 3.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 136.42.

Trading performance analysis for PLD stock

Prologis Inc. [PLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.80. With this latest performance, PLD shares gained by 10.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.50 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.11, while it was recorded at 130.23 for the last single week of trading, and 120.84 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.17 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.33.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Prologis Inc. [PLD]

There are presently around $112,087 million, or 79.60% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121,777,375, which is approximately -4.101% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 90,785,672 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.62 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.96 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly -1.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prologis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 723 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 58,432,310 shares. Additionally, 561 investors decreased positions by around 44,157,801 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 772,815,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 875,405,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 174 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,273,818 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 2,821,994 shares during the same period.