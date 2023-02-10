Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] Revenue clocked in at $17.38 billion, up 6.24% YTD: What’s Next?

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [NASDAQ: PPC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.23% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.49%. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Pilgrim’s Pride Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, PPC stock dropped by -12.92%. The one-year Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.14. The average equity rating for PPC stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.14 billion, with 238.56 million shares outstanding and 40.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 739.88K shares, PPC stock reached a trading volume of 2425280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPC shares is $26.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $35, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on PPC stock. On February 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PPC shares from 20 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for PPC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

PPC Stock Performance Analysis:

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, PPC shares dropped by -0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.17 for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.68, while it was recorded at 24.07 for the last single week of trading, and 27.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.64 and a Gross Margin at +8.97. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

PPC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation go to -7.00%.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,029 million, or 17.70% of PPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,857,532, which is approximately 3.79% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,355,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.81 million in PPC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $64.19 million in PPC stock with ownership of nearly 5.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [NASDAQ:PPC] by around 4,964,394 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 3,884,367 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 31,973,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,822,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPC stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,376,632 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,331,044 shares during the same period.