Oppenheimer lifts Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] traded at a low on 02/09/23, posting a -1.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $117.71. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Expedia Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) announced financial results today for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5339797 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Expedia Group Inc. stands at 3.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.59%.

The market cap for EXPE stock reached $18.80 billion, with 157.63 million shares outstanding and 149.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, EXPE reached a trading volume of 5339797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $125.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 3.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 5.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has EXPE stock performed recently?

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.08. With this latest performance, EXPE shares gained by 24.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.05 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.30, while it was recorded at 118.97 for the last single week of trading, and 106.16 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 22.80%.

Insider trade positions for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]

There are presently around $16,830 million, or 95.60% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,898,096, which is approximately 1.594% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,686,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $674.16 million in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly 0.65% of the company’s market capitalization.

319 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 17,078,181 shares. Additionally, 371 investors decreased positions by around 23,628,082 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 102,269,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,976,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,998,919 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 4,126,172 shares during the same period.