Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] moved up 2.16: Why It’s Important

Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE: OMC] gained 2.16% on the last trading session, reaching $92.88 price per share at the time. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Omnicom Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

2022 Fourth Quarter:.

Omnicom Group Inc. represents 205.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.96 billion with the latest information. OMC stock price has been found in the range of $92.77 to $96.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, OMC reached a trading volume of 3393129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMC shares is $82.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Omnicom Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $96 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Omnicom Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omnicom Group Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMC in the course of the last twelve months was 105.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for OMC stock

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.99. With this latest performance, OMC shares gained by 8.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.03 for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.60, while it was recorded at 91.68 for the last single week of trading, and 73.23 for the last 200 days.

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.03 and a Gross Margin at +17.69. Omnicom Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02.

Omnicom Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omnicom Group Inc. go to 2.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]

There are presently around $17,212 million, or 94.70% of OMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,346,820, which is approximately -0.46% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,063,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in OMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.02 billion in OMC stock with ownership of nearly -2.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Omnicom Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 397 institutional holders increased their position in Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE:OMC] by around 10,010,062 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 8,768,815 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 166,536,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,314,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMC stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,505,215 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,041,492 shares during the same period.