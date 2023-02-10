Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] stock Initiated by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $8

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OLPX] price plunged by -0.30 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on November 23, 2022 that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on December 7, 2022.

JuE Wong, Chief Executive Officer, and Eric Tiziani, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 1:00pm ET. The Company’s management team will meet with investors during the conference. The audio portion of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://ir.olaplex.com/, and will remain there for 180 days following the event.

A sum of 2461236 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.58M shares. Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $6.935 and dropped to a low of $6.58 until finishing in the latest session at $6.64.

The one-year OLPX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.09. The average equity rating for OLPX stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLPX shares is $7.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Olaplex Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $6.50, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on OLPX stock. On October 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OLPX shares from 16 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olaplex Holdings Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLPX in the course of the last twelve months was 17.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

OLPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.63. With this latest performance, OLPX shares gained by 9.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.37 for Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.82, while it was recorded at 6.60 for the last single week of trading, and 10.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Olaplex Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +59.64 and a Gross Margin at +72.37. Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.22.

Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

OLPX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Olaplex Holdings Inc. go to 27.90%.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,941 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLPX stocks are: ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA with ownership of 499,468,771, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 26,528,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.15 million in OLPX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $57.96 million in OLPX stock with ownership of nearly 6.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Olaplex Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Olaplex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OLPX] by around 21,675,718 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 34,442,750 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 537,447,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 593,566,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLPX stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,097,255 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 12,659,747 shares during the same period.