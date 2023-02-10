Noble Capital Markets lifts Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] price surged by 3.52 percent to reach at $0.25. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Energy Fuels Awarded Contract to Sell $18.5 Million of Uranium to U.S. Uranium Reserve.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

DOE program supports critical domestic clean energy & national security priorities.

Pending membership in DOE HALEU Consortium to support fuel for next generation advanced nuclear reactors.

A sum of 2518089 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.76M shares. Energy Fuels Inc. shares reached a high of $7.66 and dropped to a low of $7.19 until finishing in the latest session at $7.36.

The one-year UUUU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.75. The average equity rating for UUUU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $10.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 82.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.53.

UUUU Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.17. With this latest performance, UUUU shares gained by 7.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.51 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.60, while it was recorded at 7.27 for the last single week of trading, and 6.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Fuels Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1112.59 and a Gross Margin at -97.46. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +48.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $448 million, or 44.54% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 8,221,511, which is approximately -2.63% of the company’s market cap and around 1.65% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,697,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.65 million in UUUU stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $51.26 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly 35.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 7,884,378 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 3,582,744 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 49,466,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,933,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,086,786 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,313,140 shares during the same period.