MPLX LP [MPLX] Revenue clocked in at $11.10 billion, up 5.33% YTD: What’s Next?

MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] jumped around 0.62 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $34.59 at the close of the session, up 1.83%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that MPLX LP prices $1.6 billion senior notes offering.

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) announced today that it has priced $1,600,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of senior notes in an underwritten public offering consisting of $1,100,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.000% senior notes due 2033 (the “2033 senior notes”) and $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.650% senior notes due 2053 (the “2053 senior notes”). The 2033 senior notes and 2053 senior notes were offered at a price to the public of 99.170% of par and 99.536% of par, respectively.

MPLX intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to (i) redeem all of its $600 million of Series B preferred units and (ii) repay, redeem or otherwise retire some or all of its $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 4.500% senior notes due July 2023 (including the portion of such notes for which MarkWest Energy Partners, L.P. is the obligor), and in the interim may use such net proceeds for general partnership purposes.

MPLX LP stock is now 5.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MPLX Stock saw the intraday high of $34.67 and lowest of $34.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.49, which means current price is +7.26% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, MPLX reached a trading volume of 2832111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MPLX LP [MPLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLX shares is $38.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for MPLX LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for MPLX LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on MPLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MPLX LP is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPLX in the course of the last twelve months was 35.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has MPLX stock performed recently?

MPLX LP [MPLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, MPLX shares gained by 2.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.74 for MPLX LP [MPLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.41, while it was recorded at 34.32 for the last single week of trading, and 32.18 for the last 200 days.

MPLX LP [MPLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MPLX LP [MPLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.82 and a Gross Margin at +43.86. MPLX LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.08.

MPLX LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for MPLX LP [MPLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX LP go to 7.60%.

Insider trade positions for MPLX LP [MPLX]

There are presently around $7,961 million, or 23.30% of MPLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPLX stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 54,954,055, which is approximately -4.551% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 20,511,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $709.5 million in MPLX stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $701.49 million in MPLX stock with ownership of nearly 0.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MPLX LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in MPLX LP [NYSE:MPLX] by around 3,750,711 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 11,738,923 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 214,667,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,156,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPLX stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 882,742 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,496,120 shares during the same period.