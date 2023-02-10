Morgan Stanley lifts Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] jumped around 0.14 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.40 at the close of the session, up 0.98%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces Sale of Hilton Miami Airport.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

“I am incredibly pleased with our ongoing efforts to recycle capital out of non-core hotels and improve the overall quality of our portfolio and balance sheet,” commented Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Park. “Over the last twelve months, Park has sold eight hotels for over $435 million, with proceeds used to pay down debt and buy back common stock at a significant discount to NAV. With $1.9 billion of liquidity, Park is well-positioned to pivot between offense and defense depending on market conditions, while opportunistically taking advantage of the on-going dislocation between public and private valuations.”.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock is now 22.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PK Stock saw the intraday high of $14.585 and lowest of $14.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.34, which means current price is +27.15% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, PK reached a trading volume of 3052993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $15.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $20 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on August 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $18, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on PK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for PK in the course of the last twelve months was 20.08.

How has PK stock performed recently?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.19. With this latest performance, PK shares gained by 19.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.21 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.74, while it was recorded at 14.47 for the last single week of trading, and 14.16 for the last 200 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.11 and a Gross Margin at -3.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.52.

Insider trade positions for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

There are presently around $2,951 million, or 92.70% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,921,969, which is approximately -1.416% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,475,714 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $410.05 million in PK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $180.75 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly -3.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 20,321,849 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 23,826,826 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 160,797,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,946,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,478,461 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 4,240,121 shares during the same period.