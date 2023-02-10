Matterport Inc. [MTTR] is 23.93% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ: MTTR] price plunged by -1.98 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Matterport to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on February 22, 2023.

The financial results press release and a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Matterport website at investors.matterport.com. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will also be available for one year at investors.matterport.com.

A sum of 2738660 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.54M shares. Matterport Inc. shares reached a high of $3.76 and dropped to a low of $3.46 until finishing in the latest session at $3.47.

The one-year MTTR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.74. The average equity rating for MTTR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Matterport Inc. [MTTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTTR shares is $5.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Matterport Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Matterport Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on MTTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matterport Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

MTTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Matterport Inc. [MTTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.64. With this latest performance, MTTR shares gained by 23.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.79 for Matterport Inc. [MTTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.01, while it was recorded at 3.58 for the last single week of trading, and 3.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Matterport Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matterport Inc. [MTTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.92 and a Gross Margin at +53.22. Matterport Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -304.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.44.

Matterport Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.50.

MTTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Matterport Inc. go to 26.40%.

Matterport Inc. [MTTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $328 million, or 40.80% of MTTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,653,430, which is approximately 4.596% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; DCM INTERNATIONAL VI, LTD., holding 17,650,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.25 million in MTTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $59.57 million in MTTR stock with ownership of nearly 1.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matterport Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ:MTTR] by around 6,111,431 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 15,373,383 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 73,104,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,589,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTTR stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,434,623 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 6,209,565 shares during the same period.