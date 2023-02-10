Market cap of Trex Company Inc. [TREX] reaches 6.43B – now what?

Trex Company Inc. [NYSE: TREX] jumped around 2.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $57.23 at the close of the session, up 3.83%. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Trex Named 2023 America’s Most Trusted® Composite Decking Brand.

Industry Leader Earns Top Honor for Trust for Third Consecutive Year.

Trex Company [NYSE:TREX], the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative composite decking and railing, and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products has been named the 2023 America’s Most Trusted® Composite Decking brand, according to a nationwide study by Lifestory Research. This is the third year in a row that Trex® has earned the #1 ranking in the organization’s annual brand trust study.

Trex Company Inc. stock is now 35.20% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TREX Stock saw the intraday high of $59.84 and lowest of $56.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 94.71, which means current price is +34.09% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, TREX reached a trading volume of 2737811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trex Company Inc. [TREX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TREX shares is $53.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TREX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Trex Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $85 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Trex Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on TREX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trex Company Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for TREX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for TREX in the course of the last twelve months was 26.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has TREX stock performed recently?

Trex Company Inc. [TREX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, TREX shares gained by 18.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TREX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.17 for Trex Company Inc. [TREX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.68, while it was recorded at 55.91 for the last single week of trading, and 51.92 for the last 200 days.

Trex Company Inc. [TREX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trex Company Inc. [TREX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.81 and a Gross Margin at +38.47. Trex Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.44.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.87.

Trex Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Trex Company Inc. [TREX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TREX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trex Company Inc. go to 17.70%.

Insider trade positions for Trex Company Inc. [TREX]

There are presently around $6,035 million, or 99.40% of TREX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TREX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,945,069, which is approximately 1.698% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,085,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $577.21 million in TREX stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $409.62 million in TREX stock with ownership of nearly -20.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trex Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Trex Company Inc. [NYSE:TREX] by around 9,464,566 shares. Additionally, 234 investors decreased positions by around 12,382,225 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 83,598,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,444,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TREX stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,873,102 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,412,222 shares during the same period.