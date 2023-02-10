Market cap of SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora [ICU] reaches 49.53M – now what?

SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora [NASDAQ: ICU] loss -15.21% on the last trading session, reaching $4.07 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2023 that SeaStar Medical Receives FDA Approval to Begin Study with Selective Cytopheretic Device to Reduce Hyperinflammation in Adults with Acute Kidney Injury.

Patient enrollment in pivotal clinical study expected to begin in March.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora represents 13.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $49.53 million with the latest information. ICU stock price has been found in the range of $3.96 to $5.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 281.88K shares, ICU reached a trading volume of 9051217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora [ICU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora is set at 0.69 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for ICU stock

SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora [ICU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.24. With this latest performance, ICU shares dropped by -31.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.80 for SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora [ICU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.45, while it was recorded at 4.41 for the last single week of trading, and 8.28 for the last 200 days.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora [ICU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.14.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora [ICU]

There are presently around $37 million, or 80.00% of ICU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICU stocks are: KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 1,467,453, which is approximately -0.363% of the company’s market cap and around 80.90% of the total institutional ownership; SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 972,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.96 million in ICU stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $3.05 million in ICU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora [NASDAQ:ICU] by around 460,031 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,041,274 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 7,562,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,063,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICU stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 252,464 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 784,807 shares during the same period.