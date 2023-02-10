Market cap of Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] reaches 3.53B – now what?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] price plunged by -1.69 percent to reach at -$0.56. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Kohl’s Names Nick Jones Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer.

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) today announced that 25-year retail veteran Nick Jones has been named Kohl’s Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer, reporting directly to CEO Tom Kingsbury, effective in March. In this role, Jones will be responsible for Kohl’s overall merchandise strategy and all merchandising functions including buying, digital and omnichannel merchandising, product design and development, and product portfolio strategy. He will drive the company’s strategic focus on being the destination for the active and casual lifestyle, through a compelling offering of national and proprietary brands.

“We are very excited to have Nick join our team and lead our merchandising organization as we continue our focus on the active and casual lifestyle while also accelerating our focus on product newness and innovation,” said Kingsbury. “Nick has a tremendous wealth of experience in merchandising, retail, global sourcing, and business leadership. During his career, Nick’s been the Chief Merchant for one of the U.K.’s biggest retailers, led multiple categories for department store Marks & Spencer, and was a key leader in the category and international expansion of the multi-billion dollar George brand. As we continue to build on our key national brands, enhance our proprietary product portfolio and drive newness for customers, we are confident that he is the right fit for our organization, our team and our customers.”.

A sum of 2979681 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.76M shares. Kohl’s Corporation shares reached a high of $34.17 and dropped to a low of $32.41 until finishing in the latest session at $32.58.

The one-year KSS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.34. The average equity rating for KSS stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $40 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $35, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on KSS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

KSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.37. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 20.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.12 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.99, while it was recorded at 33.88 for the last single week of trading, and 32.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kohl’s Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.65 and a Gross Margin at +36.83. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17.

Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,436 million, or 99.30% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,603,449, which is approximately -0.557% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,876,269 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $354.35 million in KSS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $235.75 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly 3.286% of the company’s market capitalization.

161 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 17,691,748 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 27,657,919 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 60,119,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,468,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,495,835 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 12,227,113 shares during the same period.