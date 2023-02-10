Market cap of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] reaches 298.23M – now what?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.91 during the day while it closed the day at $0.87. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Strong Reserves Replacement and Continued Reserves Growth in 2022.

Added Total Company Reserves of 14 MMBOE 1P, 17 MMBOE 2P and 31 MMBOE 3P.

Achieved 126% 1P, 148% 2P and 280% 3P Reserves Replacement.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock has also loss -2.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GTE stock has declined by -31.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.46% and lost -12.07% year-on date.

The market cap for GTE stock reached $298.23 million, with 367.31 million shares outstanding and 337.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, GTE reached a trading volume of 3302702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTE in the course of the last twelve months was 1.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GTE stock trade performance evaluation

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.16. With this latest performance, GTE shares gained by 1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.39 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9493, while it was recorded at 0.8905 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2553 for the last 200 days.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.50 and a Gross Margin at +40.15. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $107 million, or 36.40% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 22,530,309, which is approximately 12.006% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 17,783,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.49 million in GTE stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $6.44 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly -16.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 15,930,419 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 10,943,332 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 96,010,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,884,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,262,462 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 578,776 shares during the same period.