Market cap of Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] reaches 15.68B – now what?

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] closed the trading session at $30.83 on 02/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.655, while the highest price level was $31.88. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Templeton) (NYSE: BEN) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,451.9 billion at January 31, 2023, compared to $1,387.7 billion at December 31, 2022. This month’s increase in AUM reflected the impact of positive markets and cash management net inflows, partially offset by modest long-term net outflows.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.87 percent and weekly performance of -8.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, BEN reached to a volume of 3185619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $26.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $25, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on BEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 18.57.

BEN stock trade performance evaluation

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.84. With this latest performance, BEN shares gained by 5.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.25 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.60, while it was recorded at 31.97 for the last single week of trading, and 25.93 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to -4.34%.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,104 million, or 47.90% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 34,909,926, which is approximately 7.332% of the company’s market cap and around 18.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,407,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $999.13 million in BEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $910.43 million in BEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.734% of the company’s market capitalization.

272 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN] by around 15,701,740 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 13,906,410 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 200,811,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,419,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEN stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,733,388 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,087,769 shares during the same period.