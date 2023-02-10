Market cap of Far Peak Acquisition Corporation [FPAC] reaches 707.96M – now what?

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation [NYSE: FPAC] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.15 during the day while it closed the day at $10.15. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Bullish Exchange Reports Annualized Monthly Trading Revenue of US$97M in February Three Months After Launch.

Bullish and Far Peak Acquisition Corp. announce extension of outside date for business combination to May 9, 2022.

Bullish, a technology company that operates the regulated cryptocurrency Bullish Exchange, today announced that for February 2022, average daily trading volume on the exchange was US$213 million and annualized monthly trading revenue was US$97 million.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FPAC stock has inclined by 1.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.05% and gained 1.10% year-on date.

The market cap for FPAC stock reached $707.96 million, with 69.75 million shares outstanding and 60.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 575.11K shares, FPAC reached a trading volume of 3521555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Far Peak Acquisition Corporation [FPAC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Far Peak Acquisition Corporation is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for FPAC in the course of the last twelve months was 416.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

FPAC stock trade performance evaluation

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation [FPAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, FPAC shares gained by 0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FPAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.50 for Far Peak Acquisition Corporation [FPAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.06, while it was recorded at 10.15 for the last single week of trading, and 9.92 for the last 200 days.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation [FPAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.08.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation [FPAC]: Insider Ownership positions

33 institutional holders increased their position in Far Peak Acquisition Corporation [NYSE:FPAC] by around 7,268,146 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 15,362,258 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 30,594,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,225,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FPAC stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,646,966 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 14,699,769 shares during the same period.