Market cap of Doximity Inc. [DOCS] reaches 7.29B – now what?

Doximity Inc. [NYSE: DOCS] loss -2.31% or -0.86 points to close at $36.41 with a heavy trading volume of 2589758 shares. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Doximity Wins Best in KLAS #1 Telehealth Platform for Second Consecutive Year.

Earns Top Marks for Culture, Loyalty, Ops, Product, Relationship and Value.

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, announced today that Doximity Dialer, its popular telehealth platform, has been named 2023 ‘Best in KLAS’ in the Telehealth – Video Conferencing Platforms segment. This is the second consecutive year that Doximity Dialer has been awarded the top ‘Best in KLAS’ designation. The complete 2023 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report can be found here.

It opened the trading session at $37.73, the shares rose to $38.10 and dropped to $36.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DOCS points out that the company has recorded -8.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -58.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, DOCS reached to a volume of 2589758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Doximity Inc. [DOCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCS shares is $39.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Doximity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Doximity Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on DOCS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Doximity Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCS in the course of the last twelve months was 46.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.20.

Trading performance analysis for DOCS stock

Doximity Inc. [DOCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.19. With this latest performance, DOCS shares gained by 15.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.99 for Doximity Inc. [DOCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.33, while it was recorded at 37.68 for the last single week of trading, and 34.16 for the last 200 days.

Doximity Inc. [DOCS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Doximity Inc. [DOCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.05 and a Gross Margin at +88.42. Doximity Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.36.

Doximity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Doximity Inc. [DOCS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Doximity Inc. go to 4.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Doximity Inc. [DOCS]

There are presently around $3,720 million, or 96.80% of DOCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 15,656,780, which is approximately -1.967% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,905,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $324.26 million in DOCS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $315.04 million in DOCS stock with ownership of nearly 13.073% of the company’s market capitalization.

172 institutional holders increased their position in Doximity Inc. [NYSE:DOCS] by around 24,152,601 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 19,517,173 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 58,489,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,159,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCS stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,903,136 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 5,395,149 shares during the same period.