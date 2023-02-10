Market cap of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] reaches 823.77M – now what?

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSII] closed the trading session at $19.75 on 02/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.69, while the highest price level was $19.85. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI®) (NASDAQ: CSII), a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, today reported financial results for its second quarter, ended December 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 45.01 percent and weekly performance of 34.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 39.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 41.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 260.73K shares, CSII reached to a volume of 13218501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSII shares is $20.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSII stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on CSII stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45.

CSII stock trade performance evaluation

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.72. With this latest performance, CSII shares gained by 39.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.70 for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.92, while it was recorded at 14.99 for the last single week of trading, and 14.67 for the last 200 days.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.16 and a Gross Margin at +72.58. Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.94.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $735 million, or 91.50% of CSII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSII stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,518,124, which is approximately 2.776% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,239,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.74 million in CSII stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $54.25 million in CSII stock with ownership of nearly 2.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSII] by around 2,936,138 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 2,935,872 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 31,362,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,234,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSII stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 484,259 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 501,847 shares during the same period.