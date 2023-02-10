Market Analysts see Nine Energy Service Inc. [NINE] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

Nine Energy Service Inc. [NYSE: NINE] price plunged by -11.87 percent to reach at -$1.35. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Nine Energy Service Announces the Redemption of its 2023 Senior Notes, Completion of its Public Offering of Units and Extension of its ABL Facility.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (“Nine” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NINE) announced today the redemption of all of its outstanding 8.750% Senior Notes due 2023 ( the “2023 Senior Notes”), which was partially funded with the net proceeds from its underwritten public offering of 300,000 units, each comprised of $1,000 principal amount of 13.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Senior Secured Notes”) and five shares of Nine’s common stock.

In conjunction with the units offering, Nine amended and extended its existing asset-based revolving credit facility (the “ABL Facility”). Pursuant to such amendment, among other things, the maturity date of the ABL Facility has been extended from October 25, 2023 to January 29, 2027.

A sum of 2628409 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.87M shares. Nine Energy Service Inc. shares reached a high of $11.30 and dropped to a low of $9.70 until finishing in the latest session at $10.02.

The one-year NINE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.33. The average equity rating for NINE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nine Energy Service Inc. [NINE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NINE shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NINE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Nine Energy Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Nine Energy Service Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $1.25, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on NINE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nine Energy Service Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for NINE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66.

NINE Stock Performance Analysis:

Nine Energy Service Inc. [NINE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.92. With this latest performance, NINE shares dropped by -27.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 247.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 802.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NINE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.22 for Nine Energy Service Inc. [NINE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.15, while it was recorded at 11.46 for the last single week of trading, and 5.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nine Energy Service Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nine Energy Service Inc. [NINE] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.54 and a Gross Margin at -1.03. Nine Energy Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.48.

Nine Energy Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Nine Energy Service Inc. [NINE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $175 million, or 52.70% of NINE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NINE stocks are: SCF PARTNERS, INC. with ownership of 9,086,884, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; CLARITY FINANCIAL LLC, holding 4,218,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.27 million in NINE stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $7.07 million in NINE stock with ownership of nearly 6.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nine Energy Service Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Nine Energy Service Inc. [NYSE:NINE] by around 2,699,274 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 816,752 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 13,902,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,418,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NINE stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 312,471 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 356,058 shares during the same period.