Market Analysts see News Corporation [NWSA] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

News Corporation [NASDAQ: NWSA] slipped around -0.29 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $20.59 at the close of the session, down -1.39%. The company report on February 9, 2023 that News Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results for Fiscal 2023.

FISCAL 2023 SECOND QUARTER KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS.

Revenues in the quarter were $2.52 billion, a 7% decrease compared to $2.72 billion in the prior year, reflecting a $171 million, or 6%, negative impact from foreign currency fluctuations. Adjusted Revenues decreased 3%.

News Corporation stock is now 13.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NWSA Stock saw the intraday high of $21.09 and lowest of $20.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.69, which means current price is +13.88% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, NWSA reached a trading volume of 2642486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about News Corporation [NWSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWSA shares is $24.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for News Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $30 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for News Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21.10, while Macquarie analysts kept a Neutral rating on NWSA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for News Corporation is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWSA in the course of the last twelve months was 25.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has NWSA stock performed recently?

News Corporation [NWSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.10. With this latest performance, NWSA shares gained by 6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.44 for News Corporation [NWSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.12, while it was recorded at 20.86 for the last single week of trading, and 17.50 for the last 200 days.

News Corporation [NWSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and News Corporation [NWSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.55 and a Gross Margin at +44.03. News Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.67.

News Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for News Corporation [NWSA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for News Corporation go to -1.64%.

Insider trade positions for News Corporation [NWSA]

There are presently around $7,666 million, or 99.10% of NWSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWSA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 68,910,214, which is approximately 1.275% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 55,393,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in NWSA stocks shares; and INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, currently with $562.87 million in NWSA stock with ownership of nearly -2.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in News Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in News Corporation [NASDAQ:NWSA] by around 17,161,505 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 13,896,289 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 341,240,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 372,298,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWSA stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,426,760 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,069,201 shares during the same period.