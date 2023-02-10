Market Analysts see Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KD] closed the trading session at $16.48 on 02/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.49, while the highest price level was $16.50. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Kyndryl Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 total $4.3 billion, net loss is $106 million, pretax loss is $138 million and adjusted pretax loss is $4 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 48.20 percent and weekly performance of 20.91 percent. The stock has been moved at 51.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 82.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, KD reached to a volume of 5486032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KD shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on KD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for KD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for KD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

KD stock trade performance evaluation

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.91. With this latest performance, KD shares gained by 30.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.46 for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.01, while it was recorded at 14.18 for the last single week of trading, and 10.84 for the last 200 days.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.70 and a Gross Margin at +11.18. Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.99.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,353 million, or 65.80% of KD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,696,779, which is approximately 6.315% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,909,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $311.62 million in KD stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $226.76 million in KD stock with ownership of nearly 82.49% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KD] by around 34,560,806 shares. Additionally, 294 investors decreased positions by around 27,600,830 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 80,622,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,784,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KD stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,312,356 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,228,787 shares during the same period.