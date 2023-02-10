Market Analysts see Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] gaining to $77. Time to buy?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] loss -7.43% or -5.49 points to close at $68.40 with a heavy trading volume of 6694396 shares. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Apollo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Marc Rowan, Chief Executive Officer at Apollo said, “After a long period of market excess, our guiding principles – purchase price matters, excess return per unit of risk, and aligned investing – delivered mightily in what was a transformational 2022 for Apollo. We generated record fee related earnings, record normalized spread related earnings, and record organic inflows as our clients recognized our differentiated investing capabilities and entrusted us with their capital. Additionally, we made substantial progress on our three key growth pillars – origination, global wealth, and capital solutions – while identifying new initiatives to drive further growth in support of our multi-year business plan. We enter 2023 with great momentum and a focus on execution.”.

It opened the trading session at $70.00, the shares rose to $71.44 and dropped to $67.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APO points out that the company has recorded 14.02% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -49.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, APO reached to a volume of 6694396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $75.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.26.

Trading performance analysis for APO stock

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.20. With this latest performance, APO shares gained by 2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.00 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.68, while it was recorded at 72.24 for the last single week of trading, and 57.78 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of +138.03 and a Gross Margin at +99.24. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +50.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.70.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 18.97%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

There are presently around $21,565 million, or 56.10% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,977,046, which is approximately 11.973% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 30,554,607 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 billion in APO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.02 billion in APO stock with ownership of nearly 7.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 326 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 20,947,040 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 22,147,805 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 272,179,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 315,274,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,533,613 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,617,582 shares during the same period.