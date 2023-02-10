Manchester United plc [MANU] Stock trading around $23.34 per share: What’s Next?

Manchester United plc [NYSE: MANU] traded at a high on 02/08/23, posting a 10.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.34. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Manchester United Plc and TeamViewer AG Reach Agreement on Future Partnership.

After a period of collaborative, private discussions over the past months, Manchester United and TeamViewer AG have reached a mutually-beneficial agreement under which Manchester United shall have the option to buy back the rights to the club’s shirt front sponsorship.

Having agreed its partnership with TeamViewer at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Manchester United will be taking the opportunity to commence a focused sales process for a new shirt front partner in a normalised market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5804204 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Manchester United plc stands at 4.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.25%.

The market cap for MANU stock reached $3.94 billion, with 163.06 million shares outstanding and 53.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, MANU reached a trading volume of 5804204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Manchester United plc [MANU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MANU shares is $24.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MANU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Manchester United plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Manchester United plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manchester United plc is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for MANU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has MANU stock performed recently?

Manchester United plc [MANU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.78. With this latest performance, MANU shares gained by 1.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MANU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.94 for Manchester United plc [MANU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.40, while it was recorded at 22.03 for the last single week of trading, and 15.18 for the last 200 days.

Manchester United plc [MANU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manchester United plc [MANU] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.45 and a Gross Margin at -14.22. Manchester United plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.27.

Manchester United plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Manchester United plc [MANU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MANU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manchester United plc go to -0.05%.

Insider trade positions for Manchester United plc [MANU]

There are presently around $960 million, or 82.80% of MANU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MANU stocks are: ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 11,424,939, which is approximately -1.548% of the company’s market cap and around 5.25% of the total institutional ownership; LINDSELL TRAIN LTD, holding 11,018,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $257.18 million in MANU stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $98.81 million in MANU stock with ownership of nearly 13.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Manchester United plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Manchester United plc [NYSE:MANU] by around 5,000,339 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 6,435,001 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 29,680,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,115,565 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MANU stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,044,822 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,293,167 shares during the same period.