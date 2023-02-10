KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on The Southern Company [SO] – find out why.

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.01% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.14%. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Southern Company issues second Moving to Equity report detailing equity progress and impact.

Workforce increases in overall representation of people of color and women, increased spending with larger group of minority business enterprises and investments in racial equity and social justice community initiatives highlight some of actions taken over past year.

Southern Company continues to make strides in its diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) work, according to the company’s second Moving to Equity report, released today. The report details the company’s commitment, progress and actions taken to further advance equity within the company and its communities.

Over the last 12 months, SO stock dropped by -3.11%. The one-year The Southern Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.19. The average equity rating for SO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $73.05 billion, with 1.09 billion shares outstanding and 1.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, SO stock reached a trading volume of 3242494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $72.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $63 to $59, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on SO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81.

SO Stock Performance Analysis:

The Southern Company [SO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.14. With this latest performance, SO shares dropped by -7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.02 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.18, while it was recorded at 67.03 for the last single week of trading, and 71.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Southern Company Fundamentals:

The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

SO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 6.48%.

The Southern Company [SO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $44,838 million, or 63.50% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,652,372, which is approximately 1.492% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,360,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.02 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.28 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly 1.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

882 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 30,360,473 shares. Additionally, 627 investors decreased positions by around 32,247,267 shares, while 288 investors held positions by with 619,032,853 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 681,640,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,556,684 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 4,617,612 shares during the same period.