JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE] gain 25.02% so far this year. What now?

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: JCSE] gained 28.68% or 0.21 points to close at $0.92 with a heavy trading volume of 5690598 shares. The company report on April 27, 2022 that JE Cleantech Holdings Limited Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: JCSE) (the “Company”), a Cayman Islands exempted company that is based in Singapore, today announced the closing of its firm commitment initial public offering of 3,020,000 ordinary shares (which includes 20,000 shares of the over-allotment) at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $12.08 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other related expenses. Additionally, in connection with the initial public offering, a selling shareholder sold 750,000 ordinary shares at $4.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $3.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other related expenses. The offering closed on April 26, 2022.

ViewTrade Securities Inc., a global provider of brokerage, investment banking, corporate, advisory and trading platform services, acted as the Lead Managing Underwriter and Sole Book-Running Manager for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $0.7125, the shares rose to $1.09 and dropped to $0.7119, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JCSE points out that the company has recorded -54.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -67.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 315.71K shares, JCSE reached to a volume of 5690598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for JCSE stock

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.56. With this latest performance, JCSE shares gained by 27.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.00% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.93 for JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7707, while it was recorded at 0.7668 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1863 for the last 200 days.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.73 and a Gross Margin at +13.34. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.01.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE]

2 institutional holders increased their position in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:JCSE] by around 67,580 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 11,942 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 11,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCSE stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 67,580 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11,942 shares during the same period.