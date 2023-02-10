Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] Revenue clocked in at $420.50 million, down -9.60% YTD: What’s Next?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IRWD] loss -0.62% on the last trading session, reaching $11.20 price per share at the time. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Investor Update Call.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRWD) today announced it will host its fourth quarter and full year 2022 investor update conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (888) 330-2384 (U.S. and Canada) or (240) 789-2701 (international) using conference ID number and event passcode 4671230. To access the webcast, please visit the Investors section of Ironwood’s website at www.ironwoodpharma.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required.

The call will be available for replay via telephone starting Thursday, February 16, 2023 at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, running through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 2, 2023. To listen to the replay, dial (800) 770-2030 (U.S. and Canada) or (647) 362-9199 (international) using conference ID number 4671230. The archived webcast will be available on Ironwood’s website for 14 days beginning approximately one hour after the call has completed.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 153.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.74 billion with the latest information. IRWD stock price has been found in the range of $11.14 to $11.415.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, IRWD reached a trading volume of 2517225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $9, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on IRWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 6.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 25.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.95. With this latest performance, IRWD shares dropped by -2.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.32 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.81, while it was recorded at 11.39 for the last single week of trading, and 11.43 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.12 and a Gross Margin at +99.63. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +127.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 158.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 62.68.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.80 and a Current Ratio set at 25.80.

There are presently around $1,905 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRWD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,970,098, which is approximately -7.141% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 16,390,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $183.57 million in IRWD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $162.23 million in IRWD stock with ownership of nearly 0.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD] by around 12,345,745 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 21,107,071 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 136,656,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,108,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRWD stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,072,553 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 949,593 shares during the same period.