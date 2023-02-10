Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] stock Initiated by Scotiabank analyst, price target now $30

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] traded at a low on 02/09/23, posting a -1.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $32.63. The company report on February 3, 2023 that Invitation Homes Announces Over 18% Increase to Cash Dividend.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced today that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share payable on shares of its common stock, representing an 18.2% increase over the prior quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share. The dividend will be paid on or before February 28, 2023, to stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on February 14, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2849589 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Invitation Homes Inc. stands at 1.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.31%.

The market cap for INVH stock reached $20.24 billion, with 610.85 million shares outstanding and 610.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, INVH reached a trading volume of 2849589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $34.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Invitation Homes Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $34, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on INVH stock. On January 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for INVH shares from 38 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 62.15.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.77. With this latest performance, INVH shares gained by 9.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.96 for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.30, while it was recorded at 33.05 for the last single week of trading, and 34.58 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.13 and a Gross Margin at +26.16. Invitation Homes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc. go to 16.62%.

There are presently around $19,816 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98,213,645, which is approximately 12.69% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 79,065,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.58 billion in INVH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.92 billion in INVH stock with ownership of nearly 18.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invitation Homes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE:INVH] by around 59,314,254 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 35,960,468 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 512,022,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 607,297,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVH stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,815,157 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 5,958,311 shares during the same period.