International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] moved down -18.75: Why It’s Important

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE: IFF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -18.75% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -21.71%. The company report on February 8, 2023 that IFF Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, IFF stock dropped by -29.13%. The one-year International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.92. The average equity rating for IFF stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.99 billion, with 255.00 million shares outstanding and 254.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, IFF stock reached a trading volume of 12565544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFF shares is $123.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $125 to $96. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on IFF stock. On June 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IFF shares from 170 to 101.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is set at 4.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

IFF Stock Performance Analysis:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.71. With this latest performance, IFF shares dropped by -21.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.60 for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.63, while it was recorded at 108.57 for the last single week of trading, and 111.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.65 and a Gross Margin at +25.75. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

IFF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IFF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. go to 3.69%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,192 million, or 93.30% of IFF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IFF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,592,713, which is approximately 0.893% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; WINDER INVESTMENT PTE LTD, holding 25,356,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.32 billion in IFF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.89 billion in IFF stock with ownership of nearly -0.396% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 386 institutional holders increased their position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE:IFF] by around 17,602,059 shares. Additionally, 313 investors decreased positions by around 16,300,127 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 198,063,281 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,965,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IFF stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,594,103 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,750,350 shares during the same period.