ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] Revenue clocked in at $95.60 million, down -15.12% YTD: What’s Next?

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] price plunged by -7.47 percent to reach at -$0.34. The company report on February 1, 2023 that ImmunoGen Announces Webcasts of Presentations at Upcoming Conferences.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the following presentations by Company management at upcoming investor conferences will be webcast:.

A sum of 3211741 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.49M shares. ImmunoGen Inc. shares reached a high of $4.60 and dropped to a low of $4.21 until finishing in the latest session at $4.21.

The one-year IMGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.16. The average equity rating for IMGN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $12.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2022, representing the official price target for ImmunoGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $6, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on IMGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

IMGN Stock Performance Analysis:

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.43. With this latest performance, IMGN shares dropped by -7.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.37 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.79, while it was recorded at 4.58 for the last single week of trading, and 4.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ImmunoGen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -174.80 and a Gross Margin at +97.11. ImmunoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -199.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.63.

ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $841 million, or 93.10% of IMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 21,741,458, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,445,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.44 million in IMGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $65.78 million in IMGN stock with ownership of nearly -2.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunoGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN] by around 17,792,198 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 22,117,708 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 159,966,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,876,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMGN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,356,552 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,643,537 shares during the same period.