IAA Inc. [IAA] moved up 0.93: Why It’s Important

IAA Inc. [NYSE: IAA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.93% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.79%. The company report on January 27, 2023 that IAA, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Date.

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, today announced that it intends to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 after market close on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

About IAAIAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles for a full spectrum of sellers. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,500 employees and more than 210 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a global buyer base – located throughout over 170 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information, visit IAAI.com and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Over the last 12 months, IAA stock dropped by -3.87%. The one-year IAA Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.02. The average equity rating for IAA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.77 billion, with 133.70 million shares outstanding and 133.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, IAA stock reached a trading volume of 2550176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on IAA Inc. [IAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAA shares is $46.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for IAA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for IAA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on IAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAA Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAA in the course of the last twelve months was 38.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

IAA Stock Performance Analysis:

IAA Inc. [IAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, IAA shares gained by 10.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.35 for IAA Inc. [IAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.84, while it was recorded at 42.63 for the last single week of trading, and 37.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IAA Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAA Inc. [IAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.75 and a Gross Margin at +34.73. IAA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 146.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.47.

IAA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

IAA Inc. [IAA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,197 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,227,308, which is approximately -0.151% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,228,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $485.4 million in IAA stocks shares; and COOKE & BIELER LP, currently with $297.22 million in IAA stock with ownership of nearly -10.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IAA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in IAA Inc. [NYSE:IAA] by around 12,966,571 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 18,061,301 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 112,329,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,357,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAA stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,017,590 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 4,108,542 shares during the same period.