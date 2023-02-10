Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] Stock trading around $150.80 per share: What’s Next?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] price surged by 2.39 percent to reach at $3.52. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Hilton Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (“Hilton” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HLT) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. Highlights include:.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005067/en/.

A sum of 3009757 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.61M shares. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $152.86 and dropped to a low of $149.20 until finishing in the latest session at $150.80.

The one-year HLT stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.66. The average equity rating for HLT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $146.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $150 to $148. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $171, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on HLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 3.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLT in the course of the last twelve months was 32.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

HLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.52. With this latest performance, HLT shares gained by 16.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.19 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.43, while it was recorded at 147.86 for the last single week of trading, and 131.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.47 and a Gross Margin at +25.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.04.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

HLT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. go to 45.03%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,576 million, or 98.60% of HLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,825,653, which is approximately -0.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,056,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.02 billion in HLT stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.09 billion in HLT stock with ownership of nearly 0.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 341 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT] by around 20,772,673 shares. Additionally, 327 investors decreased positions by around 23,892,991 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 217,772,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 262,437,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLT stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,232,328 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,198,263 shares during the same period.