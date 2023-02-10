Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] is -13.13% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [NYSE: HP] traded at a low on 02/09/23, posting a -7.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $43.06. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Fiscal First Quarter Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Company reported fiscal first quarter net income of $0.91 per diluted share; including select items(1) of $(0.20) per diluted share.

Quarterly North America Solutions operating income increased $53 million sequentially, while direct margins(2) increased $57 million to approximately $260 million, as revenues increased by $75 million to $627 million and expenses increased by $18 million to $367 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2519666 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Helmerich & Payne Inc. stands at 4.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.70%.

The market cap for HP stock reached $4.56 billion, with 105.25 million shares outstanding and 101.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, HP reached a trading volume of 2519666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HP shares is $60.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Helmerich & Payne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on HP stock. On September 26, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HP shares from 48 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helmerich & Payne Inc. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for HP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28.

How has HP stock performed recently?

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.41. With this latest performance, HP shares dropped by -12.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.71 for Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.73, while it was recorded at 45.17 for the last single week of trading, and 45.57 for the last 200 days.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.05 and a Gross Margin at +11.19. Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.11.

Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]

There are presently around $4,260 million, or 96.20% of HP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,016,826, which is approximately -1.579% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,891,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $512.05 million in HP stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $355.56 million in HP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helmerich & Payne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Helmerich & Payne Inc. [NYSE:HP] by around 6,123,822 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 5,961,388 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 86,837,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,922,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HP stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,740,911 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 467,715 shares during the same period.