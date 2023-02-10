Goldman slashes price target on Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] – find out why.

Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ: AUR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.20% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.71%. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Aurora Appoints Ossa Fisher as Company President.

Fisher joins the company during a pivotal year as Aurora prepares for autonomous trucking commercial launch in 2024.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR), a leading autonomous vehicle company, today announced it has appointed Ossa Fisher as the company’s president. Fisher brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to Aurora, spanning strategy, operations, and business functions across a wide variety of technology organizations. As the company focuses on scaling operations and preparing for commercial launch in 2024, Fisher will play a pivotal role in supporting and advancing these critical initiatives.

Over the last 12 months, AUR stock dropped by -73.13%. The one-year Aurora Innovation Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.57. The average equity rating for AUR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.78 billion, with 1.15 billion shares outstanding and 331.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, AUR stock reached a trading volume of 2536490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUR shares is $4.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Aurora Innovation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Innovation Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

AUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.71. With this latest performance, AUR shares gained by 23.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.16 for Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4012, while it was recorded at 1.8180 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2657 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Innovation Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -866.93. Aurora Innovation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -915.28.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.48.

Aurora Innovation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.50 and a Current Ratio set at 16.50.

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $469 million, or 40.60% of AUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUR stocks are: T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 54,041,471, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 39,417,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.28 million in AUR stocks shares; and INDEX VENTURE GROWTH ASSOCIATES III LTD, currently with $60.69 million in AUR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Innovation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ:AUR] by around 73,252,268 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 65,440,061 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 158,140,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,833,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,226,017 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,758,972 shares during the same period.