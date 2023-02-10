Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] is 12.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ULCC] loss -14.85% on the last trading session, reaching $11.58 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Frontier Airlines Reports Fourth Quarter Profit on Strong Revenue and Cost Performance.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. represents 217.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.47 billion with the latest information. ULCC stock price has been found in the range of $10.92 to $13.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 607.45K shares, ULCC reached a trading volume of 4000521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ULCC shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ULCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on ULCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ULCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15.

Trading performance analysis for ULCC stock

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.22. With this latest performance, ULCC shares gained by 5.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ULCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.40 for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.92, while it was recorded at 13.26 for the last single week of trading, and 11.46 for the last 200 days.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.43 and a Gross Margin at -17.14. Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.62.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]

There are presently around $2,550 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ULCC stocks are: INDIGO PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 178,834,034, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC, holding 5,007,798 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.99 million in ULCC stocks shares; and ANCIENT ART, L.P., currently with $55.06 million in ULCC stock with ownership of nearly -6.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ULCC] by around 4,283,683 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 9,994,868 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 205,945,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,224,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ULCC stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,061,903 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,782,545 shares during the same period.