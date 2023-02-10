For Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX], Analyst sees a rise to $12.50. What next?

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ: SIOX] closed the trading session at $0.41 on 02/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.40, while the highest price level was $0.41.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.74 percent and weekly performance of -10.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 46.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 704.98K shares, SIOX reached to a volume of 5674503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX]:

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on SIOX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58.

SIOX stock trade performance evaluation

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.82. With this latest performance, SIOX shares dropped by -8.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.87 for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4113, while it was recorded at 0.4449 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3493 for the last 200 days.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.39.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9 million, or 30.10% of SIOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIOX stocks are: RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 7,000,000, which is approximately 16.453% of the company’s market cap and around 25.55% of the total institutional ownership; SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,914,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 million in SIOX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.75 million in SIOX stock with ownership of nearly -12.288% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ:SIOX] by around 1,682,780 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 688,459 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 19,250,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,621,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIOX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 523,891 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 93,111 shares during the same period.