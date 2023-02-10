For Hasbro Inc. [HAS], Analyst sees a rise to $64. What next?

Hasbro Inc. [NASDAQ: HAS] price plunged by -4.28 percent to reach at -$2.54. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Hasbro Announces Organizational Changes and Provides Update on Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results.

Company to Eliminate Approximately 1,000 Global Full-Time Positions in 2023 and Implement Leadership and Other Organizational Changes.

Additional Details Will be Provided During Upcoming Financial Results Call on February 16th.

A sum of 2514548 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.88M shares. Hasbro Inc. shares reached a high of $59.19 and dropped to a low of $56.77 until finishing in the latest session at $56.83.

The one-year HAS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.15. The average equity rating for HAS stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hasbro Inc. [HAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAS shares is $73.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hasbro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $106 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Hasbro Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $84 to $76, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on HAS stock. On November 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HAS shares from 73 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hasbro Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.85.

HAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Hasbro Inc. [HAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.15. With this latest performance, HAS shares dropped by -11.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.04 for Hasbro Inc. [HAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.28, while it was recorded at 59.73 for the last single week of trading, and 73.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hasbro Inc. Fundamentals:

Hasbro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

HAS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hasbro Inc. go to 8.30%.

Hasbro Inc. [HAS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,279 million, or 86.00% of HAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,142,015, which is approximately 3.474% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,879,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $675.12 million in HAS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $296.96 million in HAS stock with ownership of nearly 0.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

309 institutional holders increased their position in Hasbro Inc. [NASDAQ:HAS] by around 9,976,206 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 13,878,676 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 86,639,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,494,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAS stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,315,255 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 3,048,382 shares during the same period.