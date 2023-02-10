For GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS], Analyst sees a rise to $70. What next?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [NASDAQ: GFS] closed the trading session at $64.90 on 02/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.85, while the highest price level was $66.435. The company report on February 9, 2023 that GlobalFoundries and GM Announce Long-Term Direct Supply Agreement for U.S. Production of Semiconductor Chips.

This agreement supports GM’s strategy to reduce the number of unique chips needed to power increasingly complex and tech-laden vehicles. With this strategy, chips can be produced in higher volumes and are expected to offer better quality and predictability, maximizing high value content creation for the end customer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.43 percent and weekly performance of 0.17 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, GFS reached to a volume of 2923451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFS shares is $68.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on GFS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFS in the course of the last twelve months was 60.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

GFS stock trade performance evaluation

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, GFS shares gained by 17.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.62 for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.16, while it was recorded at 63.07 for the last single week of trading, and 55.52 for the last 200 days.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.91 and a Gross Margin at +12.40. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.80.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.83.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]: Insider Ownership positions

160 institutional holders increased their position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [NASDAQ:GFS] by around 17,000,749 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 16,184,996 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 54,603,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,789,724 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFS stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,692,279 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 8,225,160 shares during the same period.