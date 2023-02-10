For Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP], Analyst sees a rise to $223. What next?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ: ADP] loss -0.03% or -0.07 points to close at $223.91 with a heavy trading volume of 2699112 shares. The company report on February 8, 2023 that ADP Signs Sponsorships with APGA, U.S. Paralympian Noelle Lambert.

ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced new sponsorships with the Advocates Pro Golf Association (APGA) and U.S. Paralympian Noelle Lambert, enhancing Team ADP’s global roster of top athletes that launched in 2022.

“Fostering equity and inclusion and championing people’s greatest potential are core tenets for ADP,” said Gus Blanchard, ADP’s chief marketing officer. “An inclusive environment drives innovation and success forward, powering even greater possibilities. We’re so inspired by both the missions and stories of the APGA and Noelle, and we’re honored to show our support.”.

It opened the trading session at $225.94, the shares rose to $228.34 and dropped to $223.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADP points out that the company has recorded -11.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, ADP reached to a volume of 2699112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADP shares is $247.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $215, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on ADP stock. On August 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ADP shares from 212 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Automatic Data Processing Inc. is set at 5.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADP in the course of the last twelve months was 60.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for ADP stock

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.22. With this latest performance, ADP shares dropped by -7.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.27 for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 242.08, while it was recorded at 224.69 for the last single week of trading, and 233.63 for the last 200 days.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.05 and a Gross Margin at +46.86. Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 66.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.27.

Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. go to 13.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]

There are presently around $74,395 million, or 81.90% of ADP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,551,673, which is approximately 1.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,866,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.58 billion in ADP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.04 billion in ADP stock with ownership of nearly 1.743% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Automatic Data Processing Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 814 institutional holders increased their position in Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ:ADP] by around 14,567,870 shares. Additionally, 902 investors decreased positions by around 11,043,428 shares, while 382 investors held positions by with 306,642,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 332,253,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADP stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,689,462 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 644,505 shares during the same period.