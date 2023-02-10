For Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] plunged by -$0.43 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $15.06 during the day while it closed the day at $14.44. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Arbor Realty Trust Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website. Those without web access should access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (800) 267-6316 for domestic callers and (203) 518-9783 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ422 when prompted by the operator.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock has also loss -5.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABR stock has inclined by 0.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.98% and gained 9.48% year-on date.

The market cap for ABR stock reached $2.48 billion, with 170.23 million shares outstanding and 167.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, ABR reached a trading volume of 2746435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $16.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $9.50, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on ABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.41.

ABR stock trade performance evaluation

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.87. With this latest performance, ABR shares gained by 3.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.63 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.18, while it was recorded at 14.91 for the last single week of trading, and 14.53 for the last 200 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] shares currently have an operating margin of +75.95 and a Gross Margin at +99.05. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,015 million, or 44.20% of ABR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,429,978, which is approximately 7.752% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,092,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.93 million in ABR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $45.14 million in ABR stock with ownership of nearly 3.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ABR] by around 6,497,528 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 5,347,330 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 58,451,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,296,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABR stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 792,393 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,226,024 shares during the same period.