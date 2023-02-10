For Amgen Inc. [AMGN], Analyst sees a rise to $240. What next?

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] price plunged by -0.08 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on February 9, 2023 that AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 2023 SVB SECURITIES GLOBAL BIOPHARMA CONFERENCE.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the 2023 SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference at 10:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Susan Sweeney, senior vice president, Global Marketing, Access and Capabilities at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen’s business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen’s website, www.amgen.com, under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen’s Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

A sum of 3018725 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.66M shares. Amgen Inc. shares reached a high of $243.46 and dropped to a low of $238.99 until finishing in the latest session at $240.00.

The one-year AMGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.53. The average equity rating for AMGN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amgen Inc. [AMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $262.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Amgen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $257 to $279, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on AMGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 5.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 30.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

AMGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.65. With this latest performance, AMGN shares dropped by -12.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.85 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 265.42, while it was recorded at 242.64 for the last single week of trading, and 252.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amgen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amgen Inc. [AMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.57 and a Gross Margin at +84.99. Amgen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 126.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.38.

Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

AMGN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 5.07%.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $97,712 million, or 79.10% of AMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,459,511, which is approximately 2.841% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,870,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.25 billion in AMGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.98 billion in AMGN stock with ownership of nearly -0.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amgen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,097 institutional holders increased their position in Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN] by around 13,752,371 shares. Additionally, 1,070 investors decreased positions by around 18,436,229 shares, while 363 investors held positions by with 374,943,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 407,131,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMGN stock had 212 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,305,111 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 1,586,890 shares during the same period.