Fluence Energy Inc. [FLNC] gain 41.46% so far this year. What now?

Fluence Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FLNC] price surged by 9.77 percent to reach at $2.16. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Fluence Energy, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

Stronger Demand and Increased Supply Chain Assurance Drives Higher Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance.

A sum of 3738996 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.18M shares. Fluence Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $26.78 and dropped to a low of $23.11 until finishing in the latest session at $24.26.

The one-year FLNC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.9. The average equity rating for FLNC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fluence Energy Inc. [FLNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLNC shares is $24.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Fluence Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $23 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Fluence Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluence Energy Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57.

FLNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Fluence Energy Inc. [FLNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.44. With this latest performance, FLNC shares gained by 22.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.95 for Fluence Energy Inc. [FLNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.59, while it was recorded at 22.46 for the last single week of trading, and 14.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fluence Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Fluence Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Fluence Energy Inc. [FLNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $840 million, or 33.10% of FLNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLNC stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 5,910,371, which is approximately 1.246% of the company’s market cap and around 66.90% of the total institutional ownership; ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 3,988,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.76 million in FLNC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $79.85 million in FLNC stock with ownership of nearly -0.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

85 institutional holders increased their position in Fluence Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FLNC] by around 4,648,453 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 6,592,287 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 23,381,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,622,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLNC stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,910,695 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,140,565 shares during the same period.