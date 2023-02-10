Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] Stock trading around $2.52 per share: What’s Next?

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: EIGR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 23.53% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.21%. The company report on February 8, 2023 that New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Positive Phase 3 TOGETHER Results with Peginterferon Lambda in COVID-19.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

– Phase 3 TOGETHER data showed early treatment with a single dose of peginterferon lambda (Lambda) in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infections resulted in significantly decreased clinical events.

– Lambda reduced risk of hospitalization or emergency room visits by 51% (primary endpoint).

Over the last 12 months, EIGR stock dropped by -43.12%. The one-year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.61. The average equity rating for EIGR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $113.75 million, with 44.01 million shares outstanding and 41.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, EIGR stock reached a trading volume of 9351408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIGR shares is $9.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while B. Riley FBR Inc. analysts kept a Buy rating on EIGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68.

EIGR Stock Performance Analysis:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.21. With this latest performance, EIGR shares gained by 88.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.56 for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.84, while it was recorded at 2.24 for the last single week of trading, and 5.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -633.66 and a Gross Margin at +87.28. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.09.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $75 million, or 70.70% of EIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EIGR stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 8,074,297, which is approximately 5.195% of the company’s market cap and around 5.44% of the total institutional ownership; 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,329,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.91 million in EIGR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.89 million in EIGR stock with ownership of nearly -0.764% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:EIGR] by around 2,828,244 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 3,233,383 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 23,514,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,576,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EIGR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,066,378 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,387,725 shares during the same period.