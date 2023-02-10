Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] gain 0.29% so far this year. What now?

Ecopetrol S.A. [NYSE: EC] slipped around -0.37 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.50 at the close of the session, down -3.40%. The company report on January 30, 2023 that ECOPETROL ANNOUNCES CONSIDERATION FOR TENDER OFFER IN RESPECT OF ITS 5.875% NOTES DUE 2023 FOR UP TO $1,000,000,000 AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT.

Ecopetrol S.A. (“Ecopetrol”), announced today the Total Consideration and Tender Consideration (each as defined below) for its previously announced tender offer for cash (the “Offer”) to purchase up to U.S.$1,000,000,000 in aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of its outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2023 (CUSIP: 279158 AC3 / ISIN: US279158AC30 (the “Notes”). The Offer is being made pursuant to Ecopetrol’s Offer to Purchase, dated January 17, 2023 (the “Offer to Purchase”), which sets forth a comprehensive description of the terms of the Offer.

The total tender consideration to be paid for the Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer was determined by reference to (i) the Fixed Spread for the Notes set forth in the table below and (ii) yield for the Notes (the “Reference Yield”) based on the bid-side price of the U.S. Treasury reference security (the “Reference Security”) set forth in the table below (the “Total Consideration”). The Reference Yield was calculated in accordance with standard market practice at 11:00 a.m., New York City time, on January 30, 2023. The Total Consideration for the Notes includes an early tender payment (the “Early Tender Premium”) of U.S.$30.00 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer, subject to the Maximum Tender Amount.

Ecopetrol S.A. stock is now 0.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EC Stock saw the intraday high of $10.82 and lowest of $10.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.47, which means current price is +10.53% above from all time high which was touched on 01/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, EC reached a trading volume of 2932174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ecopetrol S.A. [EC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EC shares is $14.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ecopetrol S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Ecopetrol S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.70, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on EC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ecopetrol S.A. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for EC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for EC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has EC stock performed recently?

Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.96. With this latest performance, EC shares dropped by -6.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.10 for Ecopetrol S.A. [EC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.45, while it was recorded at 10.78 for the last single week of trading, and 11.31 for the last 200 days.

Ecopetrol S.A. [EC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.99 and a Gross Margin at +29.05. Ecopetrol S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.70.

Ecopetrol S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Ecopetrol S.A. [EC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ecopetrol S.A. go to -13.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ecopetrol S.A. [EC]

There are presently around $299 million, or 1.50% of EC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,145,205, which is approximately 6.153% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,984,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.34 million in EC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $14.97 million in EC stock with ownership of nearly 8.02% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ecopetrol S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Ecopetrol S.A. [NYSE:EC] by around 6,762,999 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 7,286,489 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 14,461,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,510,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EC stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,128,713 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 4,922,147 shares during the same period.