Deutsche Bank lifts Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] loss -2.09% on the last trading session, reaching $202.81 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Union Pacific Corporation Declares First Quarter 2023 Dividend.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Board of Directors of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share on the company’s common stock, payable March 31, 2023, to shareholders of record Feb. 28, 2023.

Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 124 consecutive years.

Union Pacific Corporation represents 620.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $126.54 billion with the latest information. UNP stock price has been found in the range of $202.45 to $208.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, UNP reached a trading volume of 2989903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $221.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $204 to $232, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on UNP stock. On November 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UNP shares from 200 to 187.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 4.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 48.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for UNP stock

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.97. With this latest performance, UNP shares dropped by -4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.91 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 209.66, while it was recorded at 207.65 for the last single week of trading, and 214.40 for the last 200 days.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 9.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

There are presently around $96,465 million, or 80.60% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,349,188, which is approximately 0.95% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,351,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.59 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.56 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly -1.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,054 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 17,293,609 shares. Additionally, 1,059 investors decreased positions by around 28,307,025 shares, while 372 investors held positions by with 430,039,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 475,640,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,169,590 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 2,015,310 shares during the same period.