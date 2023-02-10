Deutsche Bank lifts Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE: SBSW] loss -3.38% on the last trading session, reaching $9.99 price per share at the time.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited represents 705.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.27 billion with the latest information. SBSW stock price has been found in the range of $9.9318 to $10.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, SBSW reached a trading volume of 3649304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBSW shares is $13.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBSW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $13, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on SBSW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sibanye Stillwater Limited is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBSW in the course of the last twelve months was 12.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for SBSW stock

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.10. With this latest performance, SBSW shares dropped by -18.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.54 for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.00, while it was recorded at 10.30 for the last single week of trading, and 10.51 for the last 200 days.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBSW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited go to -14.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]

Positions in Sibanye Stillwater Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE:SBSW] by around 8,038,171 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 8,767,493 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 31,862,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,668,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBSW stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,865,508 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,789,425 shares during the same period.